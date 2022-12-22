For the third straight year and fourth time in five years, Alphonso Davies is the Canada Soccer Player of the Year for 2022.

The Bayern Munich left-back scored Canada's first ever goal at a World Cup last month during a 4-1 loss to Croatia. The Edmonton-raised Davies appeared in all three of Canada's matches in Qatar and was the only player on the CanMNT squad to play every minute of the team's action. In seven appearances for Canada in 2022, Davies scored three goals.

At the club level, Davies claimed two more pieces of hardware with the Bundesliga giants, winning another league title, as well as the DFL Supercup. Davies also become Canada's all-time leader in Champions League appearances. Since joining Bayern in 2019 from the Vancouver Whitecaps, Davies has won four Bundesliga titles, a pair of DFB-Pokal crowns and the 2020 Champions League title.

Davies also won two U17 Player of the Year honours in 2016 and 2017. He is won of six players to have won multiple Player of the Year awards alongside Atiba Hutchinson (six), Dwayne De Rosario (four), Paul Stalteri, Craig Forrest and Alex Bunbury (all three won two each).

Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming won the women's honour on Wednesday.