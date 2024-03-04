Alpine's technical director, head of aerodynamics resign after first race

Alpine's technical director Matt Harman and head of aerodynamics Dirk de Beer both resigned Monday, just one race into the Formula One season.

The announcement comes after both Alpine cars finished well out of the points at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday. Esteban Ocon finished a lap down in 17th, just ahead of Pierre Gasly in 18th.

Alpine has announced a series of organisational changes across its technical teams following the resignation of Technical Director Matt Harman and Head of Aerodynamics Dirk de Beer.#F1 #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/n4teCn010m — Formula 1 (@F1) March 4, 2024

Only Valtteri Bottas of Stake and Logan Sargeant of Williams finished behind the two Alpine cars.

The result appeared to be a significant step back for Alpine, who finished sixth in the Constructor Standings last season.

More details to follow.