Should we be reading into Manziel sprinting off the field on the final play?

Montreal Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman said quarterback Johnny Manziel has made strides but he would evaluate the position, adding he wouldn't make a decision after the game.

Sherman said Antonio Pipkin replaced Manziel for the Hail Mary attempt in the last play of the game because he had fresh legs. Asked about the play and his arm strength after the game, Manziel said that wasn't the story of the game.

Manziel finished the Alouettes' loss to the Toronto Argonauts 23-30 for 220 yards and one touchdown and one interception. He added 38 rushing yards.