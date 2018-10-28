The contracts of quarterbacks of Antonio Pipkin, Vernon Adams Jr. and Jeff Mathews have been extended by the Montreal Alouettes, the team announced on Sunday.

Adams Jr. and Pipkin signed two-year extensions and will remain with the Alouettes through the 2020 season, while Mathews signed a one-year deal and will remain with the team through 2019.

"We have stabilized our quarterback position by extending the contracts of these three young, talented and hard working players," General Manager Kavis Reed said in team press release "All three have proven this year that they have the assets to excel at this position. "

The Alouettes current starting pivot, Johnny Manziel, is signed through 2019.

Pipkin, who is in his second CFL campaign, has thrown for 857 yards and a touchdown this season, while adding another 211 yards on the ground along with a team-high six rushing touchdowns. Adams Jr. has amassed 220 passing yards and 99 rushing yards with two scores, in what is his third CFL season. And Matthews, a fourth-year veteran, has passed for 396 yards and one touchdown in 2018.