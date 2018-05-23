Recently re-acquired offensive lineman Ryan Bomben is expected to miss the next two weeks with a hand injury and could miss the Montreal Alouettes' season opener, according to Didier Orméjuste of RDS.

After spending the last three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Als acquired Bomben, receiver Jamal Robinson and three draft picks (2nd, 34th, 56th) in the 2018 CFL Draft for Montreal's first overall pick in 2018 plus two additional selections.

The 31-year-old Canadian spent the first four seasons of his career in Montreal before being traded to Hamilton in 2015.

Bomben played all 18 games for the Ticats in 2017 and was named a CFL All-Star for a third consecutive season.

The Als open the regular season against the BC Lions on June 16th.