Report: Gentry will not return to Kings

The Sacramento Kings will not bring back interim head coach Alvin Gentry and are opening up a search for a new coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Genty took over as Kings bench boss in November of last year after the dismissal of Luke Walton.

The 67-year-old guided the Kings to a 24-41 record over the final 65 games of the season as Sacramento finished 12th in the Western Conference at 30-52.

Gentry has also had head coaching stints with the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans before joining the Kings.

He owns a career record of 534-636 over 18 years as an NBA head coach.