Former interim Sacramento Kings head coach Alvin Gentry has joined the team's front office as vice-president, basketball engagement, according to The Athletic's NBA insider Shams Charania.

Alvin Gentry has joined the Sacramento Kings in a full-time front office role as Vice President, Basketball Engagement, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Gentry finished season as interim Kings coach and joined GM Monte McNair and front office at the NBA Draft Combine this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 16, 2022

Gentry went 30-52 this past season with the Kings, finishing last in the Pacific Division and fourth-last in the Western Conference. Gentry was fired at the end of the season after the Kings set an NBA record by missing the playoffs for a 16th straight year.

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown was named the Kings' new head coach.