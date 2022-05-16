Former interim Sacramento Kings head coach Alvin Gentry has joined the team's front office as vice-president, basketball engagement, according to The Athletic's NBA insider Shams Charania. 

Gentry went 30-52 this past season with the Kings, finishing last in the Pacific Division and fourth-last in the Western Conference. Gentry was fired at the end of the season after the Kings set an NBA record by missing the playoffs for a 16th straight year. 

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown was named the Kings' new head coach. 