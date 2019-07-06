Must See: Masvidal makes UFC history with a KO in the first five seconds

Amanda Nunes has defended her bantamweight title with a spectacular head kick leading to a stoppage of Holly Holm in the first round at UFC 239.

Nunes remained the pound-for-pound ruler of her sport in her usual devastating style. She floored Holm with a perfectly timed kick to the head, and she mercilessly finished Holm on the ground with 50 seconds left in the first round.

Holm is a veteran boxer and kickboxer who upset Ronda Rousey to win the bantamweight belt, but Nunes is on another level than every 135-pounder before her.