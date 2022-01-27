Lightweight world champion Katie Taylor will take on seven-division title holder Amanda Serrano on April 30 in the first female bout to headline Madison Square Garden, it was announced Thursday. 

Taylor is No. 1 and Serrano No. 2 in ESPN's women's pound-for-pound rankings. It will be the sixth time Taylor has put her title belt on the line since capturing it in 2019.

A 35-year-old from Ireland, Taylor owns a career record of 19-0 with six knockouts. Serrano, 33 and a native of Carolina, Puerto Rico, is 42-1-1 with 30 knockouts. 

Both fighters won their last bouts of 2021, with Taylor scoring a unanimous decision over Firuza Sharipova on Dec. 11 and Serrano picking up a unanimous decision against Miriam Gutierrez.