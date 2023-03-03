Amateur Yaun holds on for win, secures 2023 PGA TOUR Canada membership

WESTON, Florida—The final round of the second PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying event proved a difficult one for all involved, but amateur Jonathan Yaun was able to battle through the windy conditions and walk away the clear victor. Yaun fired an even-par 72 Friday, giving the 22-year-old Liberty University senior a five-stroke victory over a trio of players at Mission Inn Resort and Club. His win secured him membership for the entire 2023 PGA TOUR Canada season.

John Pak, the former Florida State University standout and top-ranked PGA TOUR University player in 2021, was the co-leader after round two, but after shooting a 4-over in the final round, tied for second with George Kneiser and Cole Bradley. They all finished with a 7-under 281 to also earn PGA TOUR Canada status. Others picking up guaranteed starts in the first half of the PGA TOUR Canada season are recent Texas Tech graduate, Kyle Hogan, who moved up one spot in the final round, to finish 6-under and alone in fifth. Canadian Thomas Giroux, who led Yaun by one stroke after the third round, which players completed Friday morning due to suspended play from Thursday, shot an 8-over 80 but still qualified, finishing sixth. Bryce Emory, Ryder Sutcliffe and Brian Richey all tied at seventh, at 3-under, while Michael Sweeney fell three positions after shooting a 3-over 75 in the final round but was able to hold on for the No. 10 spot and the coveted exemption into PGA TOUR Canada through at least the reshuffle.

But in the end, it was Yaun’s week, especially as he pulled ahead down the stretch Friday.

“I’ve won out here (before), so I just had that mentality that I could do it,” Yaun said. “Last week I played in this similar type of wind, so I thought I’d be ready for that, but I didn’t play very well. Today was really tough, I’ve never played this course in that hard of conditions.”

Yaun began his final round with a bogey-6 but bounced back on No. 2 with a birdie. He had a stretch, starting at No. 3, where he made 11 consecutive pars. Birdies and Nos. 14 and 17 offset bogeys on two of his final three holes.

The wind definitely took its toll on all the scores in the final round. The lowest score shot Friday was a 2-under 70 by Cameron Willis, who was able to make a huge jump of 25 positions up the leaderboard to finish with conditional status.