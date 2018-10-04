Dave Naylor TSN Analyst and Host Follow|Archive

Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie is in Mexico City, meeting with officials of the Professional American Football League of Mexico (LFA) to discuss ways the two leagues might work together to develop players and grow the game globally.

Although the commissioner and his Mexican counterpart held a news conference late Wednesday night in Mexico City to share some of their ideas – and then held a media availability sitting in front of a banner that featured the logos of both leagues – no formal agreement or partnership has been established.

“There is a lot of passion on both sides for the idea of a partnership between the CFL and LFA,” said CFL spokesperson Matt Maychak. “But there is no agreement in place and none has been reached. Lots of details remain to be worked out.”

Ambrosie’s trip to Mexico follows his recent presentations to both the league’s presidents and board of governors about what he is calling CFL 2.0, a vision for the league that includes “global” players from emerging football nations as part of the CFL, while Canadian players could be sent abroad for development opportunities.

“We have an opportunity to begin a project together as partners to expand international football, to grow the game of football both in Mexico, Canada and around the world,” Ambrosie said during the news conference Wednesday night.

“This partnership could be the first of an alliance between our two great leagues and the potential for that alliance to expand all around the world. Our plan in the very short term is to welcome some of the very best players from Mexico into our great league in potential a new category of global player.”

The Mexican league, which consists of eight teams, will begin its fourth season in February, wrapping up with its championship game in May.

Ambrosie plans to continue exploring opportunities beyond Canadian borders when he travels to Europe later this month. ​