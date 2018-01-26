In light of James Wilder and Victor Butler coming out publicly against their team the Toronto Argonauts for not allowing them to pursue opportunities in the NFL, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie told TSN's Dave Naylor it is a topic deserving of discussion.

Ambrosie told Naylor he doesn't want the CFL to be a league of side deals and hopes to have consistency across league.

Spoke recently to CFL commissioner @RandyAmbrosie about some teams making handshake arrangements to allow some players to leave contracts early for NFL tryouts, while other teams did not. He clearly wants consistency across the league. Here is his quote 1/2 — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 26, 2018

Ambrosie: "I don’t want to be a league of side deals and look amateurish. We’re better than that. This is one of those topics worthy of some real healthy discussion, and I understand the pros and cons but I think we all agree we should follow the same set of rules.” #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 26, 2018

On Wednesday, Wilder, coming off a Most Outstanding Rookie season for the Argonauts, released a statement saying he would be sitting out the 2018 season because of concerns over his compensation and because the Argos were not allowing him to pursue opportunities in the NFL. And then earlier today Wilder's teammate in Toronto, Butler, penned a piece for 3DownNation expressing similar concerns. Both Wilder and Butler are under contract to the Argonauts for next season, but Butler argued he had an agreement with the team that they would allow him to look for work in the NFL this off-season, but reneged on it.