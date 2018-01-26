58m ago
Ambrosie: Issues raised by Wilder, Butler worthy of discussion
TSN.ca Staff
Butler also unhappy with Argos not letting him pursue the NFL
In light of James Wilder and Victor Butler coming out publicly against their team the Toronto Argonauts for not allowing them to pursue opportunities in the NFL, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie told TSN's Dave Naylor it is a topic deserving of discussion.
Ambrosie told Naylor he doesn't want the CFL to be a league of side deals and hopes to have consistency across league.
On Wednesday, Wilder, coming off a Most Outstanding Rookie season for the Argonauts, released a statement saying he would be sitting out the 2018 season because of concerns over his compensation and because the Argos were not allowing him to pursue opportunities in the NFL. And then earlier today Wilder's teammate in Toronto, Butler, penned a piece for 3DownNation expressing similar concerns. Both Wilder and Butler are under contract to the Argonauts for next season, but Butler argued he had an agreement with the team that they would allow him to look for work in the NFL this off-season, but reneged on it.