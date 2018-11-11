Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Brandon Bridge was leveled with a high hit by Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat late in the fourth quarter of his team’s playoff loss. No penalty was called on the play and Commissioner Randy Ambrosie released a statement admitting that the called was missed.

A statement from @CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie: pic.twitter.com/YIwhEnrfET — CFL Football Operations (@CFLFootballOps) November 12, 2018

“The high hit on Brandon Bridge late in the Western Semi-Final (play 137) was clearly a missed call,” Ambrosie said in a statement. “Watching this occur, and seeing via the ‘ref cam’ that the on-field referee’s view was blocked, my reaction is we need to look this off-season at allowing the Command Centre to make the call on plays such as this one, clear matters of player health and safety.”

“We need to do more than admit an error. We need to search for a solution.”

The Roughriders lost quarterback Zach Collaros in the final week of the regular season when he was hit helmet-to-helmet by BC Lions defensive lineman Odell Willis on another play where no flag was thrown, with the play penalized only after a coach’s challenge.

Ambrosie admitted after the game that a penalty should’ve been assessed on the play prior to the review and Willis was fined for the hit.