Ambrosie believes '2021 was a triumph' for CFL considering circumstances

HAMILTON — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie unveiled the CFL's new partnership with Genius Sports in his first state-of-the-league address in two years.

Ambrosie told reporters the long-term partnership would accelerate league growth and broaden its reach in existing and new markets.

However, Ambrosie wouldn't divulge specific details of the agreement.

Ambrosie also said the COVID-19 pandemic - which cost the CFL the 2020 season - has forced the league to revamp its business model, including the adoption of revenue sharing among the nine franchises.

Once again, though, Ambrosie didn't shed any light on any specifics.

The CFL resumed play in 2021 with teams playing a 14-game schedule - four fewer games than normal - culminating with the Grey Cup game Sunday between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field.

It's a rematch of the 2019 final, which Winnipeg won 33-12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.