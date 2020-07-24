American CFLers would be required to quarantine before coming to hub

Canadian Football League players coming from the United States would need a negative COVID-19 test and isolate for 14 days in their home jurisdiction before joining the bubble in Winnipeg, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported.

Based on statements from Manitoba government officials and info from @CFL sources ... what I know about the proposed CFL Hub in Winnipeg will follow in series of Tweets: /1 — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 24, 2020

Players coming from US will have to have negative Covid-19 test and are being required to isolate 14 days in home jurisdiction BEFORE coming to Winnipeg. This may also apply to players coming from other parts of Canada but still TBD. #CFL /2 — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 24, 2020

Naylor outlined the testing protocols for the proposed CFL hub in Winnipeg should a shortened 2020 season be played.

Players would be tested on days 1, 6, and 13 after arrring in Winnipeg. Isolation requirement is 7 days once they enter the bubble (in addition to the 14 required before coming to Winnipeg). #CFL /3 — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 24, 2020

In addition to the 14-day quarantine for players before coming to Winnipeg, players would be required to isolate for seven days after arriving in Winnipeg, and would be tested on Days 1, 6, and 13.

Hotels will be closed to all except players/coaches/staff ... any violation of the bubble principle ... person will be sent home. #CFL /4 — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 24, 2020

Naylor added anyone in violation of the bubble protocol would be sent home.