11m ago
American CFLers would be required to quarantine before coming to hub
CFLers coming from the United States would need a negative COVID-19 test and isolate for 14 days in their home jurisdiction before joining the bubble in Winnipeg, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported in outlining protocols for the proposed CFL hub in Winnipeg should a shortened 2020 season be played.
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian Football League players coming from the United States would need a negative COVID-19 test and isolate for 14 days in their home jurisdiction before joining the bubble in Winnipeg, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported.
Naylor outlined the testing protocols for the proposed CFL hub in Winnipeg should a shortened 2020 season be played.
In addition to the 14-day quarantine for players before coming to Winnipeg, players would be required to isolate for seven days after arriving in Winnipeg, and would be tested on Days 1, 6, and 13.
Naylor added anyone in violation of the bubble protocol would be sent home.