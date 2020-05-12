After Liberal Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos told TSN's Rick Westhead it would be 'alarming' if any potential federal aid given to the Canadian Football League was used to pay American players living in the United States, a number of American CFLers took to Twitter to respond to Fragiskatos' comments.

It’s “alarming” that he would feel this way about U.S. players. I have been paying Canadian taxes for a decade now. Have 2 daughters with CAD birth certs. Spent hundreds of hours giving back to Canadian communities. As have all CFL payers, both Canadian and American. — Mike Reilly (@Rikester13) May 12, 2020

We Americans players in @CFL have paid our dues, earned our keep in the League, and Country. Anything @CFL has everything to do with us all inclusively. No time for political nonsense! We are a united front with skin in the game as players. Period — SirVincent Rogers Sr. (@SirV55) May 12, 2020

But we Americans still have to pay taxes in Canada just as the Canadians do, in some cases more! So why would we not be eligible to receive the same benefits of the rest of the tax-paying employees in the CFL?? https://t.co/pYxog514OU — Dane Evans (@daneevans9) May 12, 2020

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has met with the federal government and asked for up to $150 million in financial aid if the 2020 CFL season gets cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.