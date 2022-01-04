8h ago
American defender Cuevas signs with Club Brugge
American defender Mauricio Cuevas says he has left the LA Galaxy to sign with Belgium's Club Brugge.
The Canadian Press
American defender Mauricio Cuevas says he has left the LA Galaxy to sign with Belgium's Club Brugge.
The 18-year-old right back announced the move Tuesday on Twitter.
Cuevas has played for the U.S. Under-17 team and made 20 appearances over the past two seasons with the second-tier LA Galaxy II in the League Championship of the United Soccer League.