American linebacker Jameer Thurman returned to Calgary, signing a contract with the Stampeders.

The 25-year-old played two seasons with the Stampeders (2017-18) before signing with the Chicago Bears in the NFL.

Thurman recorded 134 tackles, three interceptions, and three sacks in 35 regular season games with the Stampeders, and helped Calgary capture the Grey Cup in 2018.

“I’m excited to be coming back to Calgary,” Thurman said. “I can’t wait to start working with the guys again and trying to win another championship. I truly believe we can do it.”

“Jameer is a hardnosed player who established himself as one of the league’s top linebackers during his previous two seasons with the Stampeders,” Stampeders GM John Hufnagel said. “We’re very pleased to welcome him back to Calgary.”

Thurman was cut by the Bears at the end of training camp in 2019 before joining the XFL's DC Defenders.