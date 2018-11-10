THUNDER BAY, Ont. — American Nina Roth advanced to the semifinals of the Grand Slam of Curling's Tour Challenge on Saturday by edging Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones 6-5.

Roth scored a deuce in the eighth end to seal the victory and lock up her spot in Saturday night's semifinal against Ottawa's Rachel Homan.

Homan, who's undefeated at the tournament, advanced by beating Edmonton's Laura Walker 5-3 in one of the other afternoon quarter-final matches. The 2018 Olympic representative scored three in the third end and added singles in the fourth and fifth. The two skips shook hands after seven.

The other semifinal features two Winnipeg skips — Tracy Fleury and Kerri Einarson.

Fleury, also unbeaten, topped Darcy Robertson 6-3 while Einarson scored a single in the eighth end to edge Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland 5-4.