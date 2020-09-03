TORONTO (September 3, 2020) – The pursuit of the American Triple Crown continues this weekend as TSN delivers the 146th KENTUCKY DERBY. Comprehensive coverage of the event, live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, begins on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN as the top thoroughbreds vie for the coveted KENTUCKY DERBY title. TSN’s weekend of live horse racing coverage begins with the KENTUCKY OAKS, as the top three-year-old thoroughbred fillies take to the track on Friday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

TSN delivers live coverage of the 146th KENTUCKY DERBY through NBC Sports. Full production details are available in this NBC Sports Group press release .

Headlining the 18-horse field at this year’s KENTUCKY DERBY in pursuit of the American Triple Crown is Belmont Stakes-winning colt Tiz The Law. Marking the first time since 1931 that the Triple Crown races have run in a non-traditional sequence, America’s most prestigious thoroughbred horse racing series continues Saturday, Oct. 3 on TSN with comprehensive coverage of the PREAKNESS STAKES.