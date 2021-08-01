20m ago
American Schauffele wins gold medal in men’s golf
The United States have struck gold in men’s golf. San Diego’s Xander Schauffele finished at 18-under to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics from Kasumigaseki Country Club.
TSN.ca Staff
After shooting 10-under on Sunday, Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini took the silver medal with a final score of 17-under.
A seven-way playoff is currently underway for the bronze medal.
Canada’s Corey Conners (-13) and Mackenzie Hughes (-3) finished 13th and 50th, respectively.