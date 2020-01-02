Americans edge Canada in OT in women's U18 final

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Kiara Zanon scored in overtime as the United States defeated Canada 2-1 in the final of the women's under-18 hockey championship.

Zanon scored on a 2-on-0 breakaway 16:52 into the extra period as she slid the puck past the glove side of Canadian goaltender Eve Gascon.

The Americans opened the scoring 14:38 into the first period on a power-play goal from Abbey Murphy.

Sarah Paul responded with a power-play goal 5:38 into the third.

Canada had another power-play chance late in the third when Lacey Eden was sent off for tripping, bit couldn't convert.

Gascon made 32 saves for Canada, while Skylar Vetter sopped 31 shots for the Americans.

The final was a rematch of last year's championship game, won 3-2 by Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.