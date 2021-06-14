SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Another rout by Canada's women's basketball team at the FIBA AmeriCup tournament.

Shaina Pellington scored 21 points as the world No. 4-ranked Canadians trounced El Salvador 98-41 to improve to 3-0 at their first tournament in 16 months.

Aislinn Konig added 14 points, while Laeticia Amihere grabbed nine rebounds to go with eight points.

The Canadians raced out to a 20-10 first quarter lead, then held 85th-ranked El Salvador to just two points in the second quarter to take a 42-12 advantage into the halftime break. Canada was up 69-29 to start the fourth.

The Canadians beat the U.S. Virgin Islands 101-41 in their opener, Canada's first actual game since the team clinched a Tokyo Olympic berth in February of 2020. They edged Brazil 71-67 in Game 2.

Canada plays Colombia on Tuesday. The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals. The final is Saturday.

The top four teams advance to World Cup qualifying tournaments, Feb. 6-14, 2021. The top three from each qualifier earn a berth in the World Cup, in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 22-Oct. 1, 2022.

The Canadians are without WNBA players Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton, who will join the team in Tokyo.

Following the AmeriCup, the Canadian women will return to Tampa, Fla., to continue Olympic preparations. The women normally call Edmonton their home base, but couldn't gather there due to COVID-19 protocols and quarantine rules, and so are training out of the Toronto Raptors' temporary home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.