Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman took to Twitter Wednesday to declare his excitement over pitching for the team in 2019.

The rumour mill has circled around Stroman at the MLB's winter meetings this week, but Stroman wrote Wednesday he's misses Toronto and is excited to return.

"Canadian cultured from time. Can’t wait for season. No better feeling than taking the mound in the Rogers Centre every 5th day. Missing that vibe from the city. Excited to put on for y’all this year! #HDMH," Stroman wrote.

The tweet came just hours after ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Cincinnati Reds are interested in a possible deal for Stroman.

Stroman went 4-9 last season with an earned-run average of 5.54, though the 27-year-old allowed just nine home runs in 102.1 innings.

He is looking to recapture his form from 2017 when he finished eighth in Cy Young voting after going 13-9 with an ERA of 3.09 in a career-high 201.0 innings of work.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins downplayed the idea of trading Stroman on MLB Network Radio this week.

“First it starts with knowing that we have an incredible athlete and an incredible starting pitcher in Major League Baseball as a Toronto Blue Jay and that’s a good starting point. It’s going to be very difficult for us for another organization to value him more than we do, it’s so difficult because we know what makes him tick,” Atkins said.

“We’re more aware of his athleticism than anyone.”