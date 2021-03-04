Anaheim Ducks defenceman Hampus Lindholm will miss approximately six weeks with a fractured left wrist, the team announced on Thursday.

INJURY UPDATE: Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm suffered a fractured left wrist on Feb. 27 vs. Vegas. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to action in approximately six weeks.https://t.co/sEZls9X7nZ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 4, 2021

The 27-year-old suffered the injury on Feb. 27 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Lindholm has recorded two goals and four assists in 18 games this season. He is in his eighth season with the Ducks after being selected sixth overall by the team in the 2012 NHL Draft. Lindholm has 52 goals and 148 assists in 520 career games.