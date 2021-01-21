49m ago
Ducks' Manson out for six weeks
The Anaheim Ducks will be without Josh Manson for the next six weeks as the veteran defenceman is sidelined with an oblique injury.
TSN.ca Staff
The Anaheim Ducks will be without Josh Manson for the next six weeks as the veteran defenceman is sidelined with an oblique injury.
The 29-year-old has appeared in three games with the Ducks this season, his seventh in Anaheim.
Selected by the Ducks in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Mason has 21 goals and 76 assists over 388 career games in the NHL.