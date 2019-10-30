1h ago
Ducks' Manson out 5-10 weeks with MCL sprain
The Anaheim Ducks announced that defenceman Josh Manson will be out approximately five to 10 weeks with an MCL sprain.
TSN.ca Staff
He suffered the injury on Thursday against the Dallas Stars and was seen on crutches after the game.
The 28-year-old has three points in 11 games this season.
The Ducks also announced that forward Ondrej Kase is day-to-day with a jaw injury and defenceman Hampus Lindholm is also day-to-day with a lower body injury.
Anaheim is currently third in the Pacific Division.