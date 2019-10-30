The Anaheim Ducks announced that defenceman Josh Manson will be out approximately five to 10 weeks with an MCL sprain.

INJURY UPDATES: #NHLDucks Executive Vice President/GM Bob Murray reported the following today:

- Josh Manson out 5-10 weeks with an MCL sprain

- Ondrej Kase day-to-day with a jaw injury

- Hampus Lindholm day-to-day with a lower body injury pic.twitter.com/QpuK5DXY5x — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 30, 2019

He suffered the injury on Thursday against the Dallas Stars and was seen on crutches after the game.

The 28-year-old has three points in 11 games this season.

The Ducks also announced that forward Ondrej Kase is day-to-day with a jaw injury and defenceman Hampus Lindholm is also day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Anaheim is currently third in the Pacific Division.