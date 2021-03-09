Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray backed Dallas Eakins as the team's head coach on Monday despite their current slump.

Murray's remarks came prior to the Ducks defeating the Los Angeles Kings in overtime Monday to improve to 2-5-3 in their past 10, and 8-12-6 on the season.

"I've got total confidence in Dallas," Murray said, per the Orange County Register. "I think he's doing a pretty good job right now with everything that's going on. I have no issues whatsoever. I have no problem with Dallas. I think he's doing a great job this year."

With the Ducks sitting seventh in the West Division, Murray, however, made it clear he was not happy with how the season has gone to date.

"I'm not going to sugar-coat anything," Murray said. "Our record is not good enough. I expected to be better and we're not. There's no sugar-coating it."

Eakins, 54, is in his second season as head coach of the Ducks after finishing with a 29-33-9 record last season. He had one previous stint as an NHL head coach, with the Edmonton Oilers from 2013-15, when he was fired 31 games into his second season.

Murray also confirmed TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli comments on Insider Trading that the team will only move veteran Ryan Getzlaf if he approaches the team for a trade.

The 35-year-old, who has served as captain of the Ducks since 2010, carries an $8.25 million cap hit this season in the last of an eight-year, $66 million deal signed in 2013.

"I talked to the agent last week, I've talked to Getzy a little bit," Murray said. "I'm tired of hearing this from Toronto anymore, how his name is out there [in media rumors]. The only way Ryan Getzlaf would go anywhere is if he came to me and said, 'Bob, can you try and trade me to a contender?'

"As for next year, we've talked and we're going to see how he feels after this year. We'll see how his body feels. We'll see how it's going. You know, he may just say, 'I don't want to keep going through this rebuild we're doing here.' But the relationship is wonderful and he's not going anywhere."

Getzlaf, a Stanley Cup winner with the Ducks in 2007, has three goals and 11 points in 24 games this season.