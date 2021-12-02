ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his 15th goal during Anaheim's four-goal second period, and Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano had three assists apiece in the Ducks' 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

Rickard Rakell, Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm also scored in the second period for the Ducks, who have won 11 of 15 after back-to-back victories over Pacific Division rivals Los Angeles and Vegas.

Jamie Drysdale scored in the third period and Isac Lundestrom added a shorthanded empty-net goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves.

Max Pacioretty and Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist apiece for the Golden Knights, who have lost three of four. Robin Lehner stopped 28 shots and repeatedly kept his team in the game, but Anaheim stayed ahead after blowing a three-goal lead one night earlier.

Zach Whitecloud and Janmark scored shorthanded goals for Vegas after the Ducks had taken a three-goal lead. Will Carrier and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights.

The Ducks played without captain Ryan Getzlaf, who appeared to injure his left ankle on Tuesday night early in Anaheim's thrilling 5-4 shootout victory over the rival Los Angeles Kings.

With three goals against Vegas, Anaheim’s defensemen have scored 19 this season. That's second only to Colorado among NHL blue lines and more than they managed during Anaheim's entire 56-game schedule last season.

After a scoreless first period, Terry added to his scorching start to the season with his third goal in four games early in the second.

Terry's 15 goals are tied for the fourth-most in the NHL. He has scored in three of the Ducks' past four games since his 16-game scoring streak ended with two scoreless outings.

Rakell roofed a shot for his third goal in six games since returning from a 3 1/2-week injury absence, but Carrier got the Golden Knights on the board less than two minutes later with his third goal of the season. Lehner got the second assist for his second point of the year.

A few minutes after Manson got credit for his second goal of the season, Lindholm flung a long shot past a big screen to put the Ducks up 4-1 late.

But Whitecloud trimmed the lead with a shorthanded goal 12 seconds before the end of the second, and Janmark added his own shorthanded goal with 18:02 left in regulation.

Drysdale scored on a cross-ice pass from Milano with 13:05 left, but Pacioretty's power-play goal trimmed Anaheim's lead to one again.

Lundestrom got his empty-netter with 1:04 to play, but Smith added a power-play goal with 29 seconds left.

The Golden Knights won the Pacific rivals' only previous meeting this season, taking a 5-4 shootout victory in Las Vegas on Oct. 29.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Arizona on Friday night.

Ducks: Host Calgary on Friday night.

