Anaheim Ducks centre Isac Lundestrom suffered an Achilles tendon injury during his off-season training and had surgery, the team announced.

The Ducks added his expected recovery time is approximately six months.

NEWS: Forward Isac Lundestrom suffered an Achilles injury during his offseason training and has undergone surgery.



The 23-year-old had four goals and 10 assists in 61 games last season. It was his fifth year with the club at the NHL level after being selected No. 23 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

In 212 career regular season NHL games, Lundestrom has 26 goals and 32 assists for 58 points.

He is under contract next season at a cap hit of $1.8 million and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent next summer.