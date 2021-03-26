1h ago
Ducks' Drysdale leaves early vs. Blues
Anaheim Ducks forward Jamie Drysdale left Friday's matchup against the St. Louis Blues with an upper-body injury and did not return.
Jamie Drysdale has an upper-body injury and will not return to this game.— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 27, 2021
Drysdale took a hard hit from Jacob De La Rose in the first period and went to the locker room.
He had 2:22 of ice time prior to leaving the ice.
The 18-year-old came into Friday's matchup with one goal and one assist in four games. He was selected No. 6 overall in last year's draft.
Anaheim went on to win the matchup 4-1.