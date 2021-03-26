Will Flames' decision to connect Lindholm with Gaudreau, Monahan spark offence?

Anaheim Ducks forward Jamie Drysdale left Friday's matchup against the St. Louis Blues with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Jamie Drysdale has an upper-body injury and will not return to this game. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 27, 2021

Drysdale took a hard hit from Jacob De La Rose in the first period and went to the locker room.

He had 2:22 of ice time prior to leaving the ice.

The 18-year-old came into Friday's matchup with one goal and one assist in four games. He was selected No. 6 overall in last year's draft.

Anaheim went on to win the matchup 4-1.