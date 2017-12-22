Bills Facing Tough Test With Week 16 Showdown vs. Patriots

With just two weeks left in the regular season, it has become extremely difficult to keep track of all of the postseason scenarios. Three playoff spots are up for grabs in the AFC with seven teams still in contention. Four playoff spots are on the line in the NFC with another seven teams in the mix. Nobody is looking past Week 16. Here is a look at the games with the biggest playoff implications and what to expect this weekend.

Indianapolis @ Baltimore, Saturday 4:30 PM ET

Baltimore is currently on the outside looking in at 8-6. However, the Ravens still control their own path to an AFC Wild Card spot. Baltimore could steal the tiebreaker over the Buffalo Bills if they win out because they would finish with a better record among common opponents. That means if they beat Indianapolis and the Cincinnati Bengals at home then they will finish 10-6 and clinch a Wild Card. While the defence has been outstanding, the Baltimore offence has scored 23 points or more in each of their last five games. The Ravens will beat the Colts on Saturday to put the pressure on the other teams in the AFC Wild Card mix.

Minnesota @ Green Bay, Saturday 8:30 PM ET

It’s about time that Minnesota started to get the attention it deserves. Case Keenum is the first Vikings quarterback to throw multiple touchdowns in four straight games since Daunte Culpepper in 2000. Meanwhile, the Minnesota defence leads the NFL in third-down efficiency, ranks fourth in red zone efficiency and ranks second in points allowed per game. The Vikings can clinch a first-round bye with a win and some help. They still have an outside shot at catching the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC’s top seed. Minnesota should roll to another lopsided win over Brett Hundley and the Packers on Saturday night.

Buffalo @ New England, Sunday 1 PM ET

The Bills path to the playoffs is clear. That doesn’t mean it will be easy. Buffalo needs to win its final two games for its best opportunity to clinch a Wild Card at 10-6. In order for that to happen, the Bills will need to do something they have never done before: Beat Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium in a meaningful game. Running back LeSean McCoy leads the NFL in rushing yards since Week 10. Meanwhile, quarterback Tyrod Taylor has another opportunity to re-write his legacy in Buffalo with a chance to become the first quarterback since Doug Flutie to lead this franchise to the playoffs. However, the Bills lost the first meeting between these teams by 20 points and New England will be just as motivated for the rematch as they attempt to lock down the AFC’s top seed. Buffalo will fall to the Patriots. The Bills could still clinch their second winning season in the last 13 years with a win in Miami in Week 17. However, the odds are against Buffalo ending its 17-year playoff drought with a 9-7 record.

Miami @ Kansas City, Sunday 1 PM ET

Kansas City can clinch the NFC West with a win over the Dolphins. The Chiefs are 9-1 at home in December and January since 2014, which is the best record in the NFL over that span. After getting back on track with back-to-back wins over the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City should clinch a playoff spot with another victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets, 1 PM ET

The Chargers aren’t out of it just yet. While their playoff hopes took a substantial hit with last week’s blowout loss to the Chiefs, Los Angeles could get in by winning its final two games and getting a little help. The Chargers should beat the Bryce Petty-led New York Jets on Sunday to improve to 8-7 then would need a win over the Raiders in Week 17 to have a chance. Los Angeles is a long shot to make the playoffs. However, a win over the Jets will at least keep the Chargers alive for one more week.

Los Angeles Rams @ Tennessee, Sunday 1 PM ET

Tennessee seemed destined for a return to the postseason when they beat the Houston Texans back in Week 13 to improve to 8-4. However, back-to-back losses at Arizona and San Francisco have put the Titans in a tough spot. Tennessee needs to win out to get to 10-6, but has the toughest remaining schedule of the teams in the Wild Card mix with home games against the Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. Los Angeles is coming off a statement win over the Seattle Seahawks and will be motivated to clinch a division title with a win this week. A Titans loss to the Rams will open the door for a wild finish in the AFC Wild Card race.

Atlanta @ New Orleans, Sunday 1 PM ET

Three of the four NFC South teams are holding down playoff positions heading into the final two weeks. Drew Brees and the Saints can move one step closer to locking up a division title with a win on Sunday. Meanwhile, Matt Ryan and the Falcons can still take the NFC South if they win out and get a little help. However, a loss in New Orleans this weekend would open the door for the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys to close in on that final NFC Wild Card spot. Atlanta was fortunate to beat the Saints at home on a short week despite three interceptions from Ryan after Alvin Kamara was injured in Week 14. New Orleans avenges that loss this weekend to maintain control of the division and give the Lions, Seahawks and Cowboys hope.

Tampa Bay @ Carolina, Sunday 1 PM ET

Carolina could clinch a Wild Card berth at the very least with a win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Panthers offence has turned things around following a slow start thanks in large part to running back Christian McCaffrey, who can set a franchise record for receptions by a rookie and reach 1,000 yards from scrimmage this Sunday. Cam Newton and company will be hoping for a Falcons win to leapfrog New Orleans in the NFC South. At minimum, Carolina should be able to beat the Buccaneers to keep the pressure on the Saints atop the division.

Detroit @ Cincinnati, Sunday 1 PM ET

The Lions need two wins and some help to earn a Wild Card spot at 10-6. The good news is that they be favoured to win both in Cincinnati this week and at home to Green Bay in Week 17. Matt Stafford can move in to the top-30 in all-time passing yards this weekend. Stafford has completed at least 75 per cent of his passes on at least 25 attempts in three straight games. According to Elias, Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history to hit those marks in four straight games. If Stafford extends his personal streak on Sunday, Detroit should win against a slumping Bengals side to potentially remain in the postseason hunt.

Seattle @ Dallas, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

This game will mean a whole lot more if the Falcons lose in New Orleans earlier in the day. Both teams need to win out and get a lot of help to get into the postseason. Jason Garrett and Pete Carroll will both say that their focus is on winning this Sunday regardless. The Cowboys welcome back running back Ezekiel Elliott from his six-game suspension. Elliott is motivated to deliver a big performance against a Seattle defence that was torched by Rams running back Todd Gurley last week. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson was sacked seven times in that blowout loss to Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks offence can put that defeat behind them and bounce back with their season on the line. With so many postseason scenarios in play, Week 16 will undoubtedly be must-watch television.