Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen is good to go against the Pittsburgh Penguins, head coach Mike Babcock confirmed.

Andersen was in the starter's net Thursday morning at Leafs' skate so it was expected he would get the all clear to return.

Andersen missed Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings due to a knee injury, but returned to practice on Tuesday. Andersen worked as usual on Tuesday, taking shots during the skate, but left before the session was over after roughly 30 minutes.

The Danish goalie said Tuesday it was always the plan to leave practice early, but said he was unsure if he could start Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Andersen tweaked his knee during Saturday's win over the Washington Capitals.

Babcock originally said "we'll see" when it came to Andersen starting on Thursday, but things looked promising once the club sent netminder Eamon McAdam to the AHL's Toronto Marlies. He had stated Monday night he would be back in the crease against the Penguins.

Andersen was listed as day-to-day with a knee injury on Monday and the Maple Leafs called up McAdam from Newfoundland on an emergency basis for the game against the Kings. McAdam was reassigned to the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, leaving Andersen and Garret Sparks as the only goaltenders on the Maple Leafs roster.

The 29-year-old is 4-1-0 this season with a 3.02 goals against average and .899 save percentage.

In terms of the team's lineup, it appears Tyler Ennis will draw back while Andreas Johnsson will serve as a healthy scratch for the third time in five games. Ennis sat out the team's past two games, but spent Thursday's skate on the team's fourth line with Frederik Gauthier and Josh Leivo, while Johnsson worked as an extra. Ennis, who opened the season on a line with Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau, has one assist in five game this season.

Johnsson, 23, also has one assist in five games this year.

Here were the lines at their morning skate:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Leivo-Gauthier-Ennis

Johnsson

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks