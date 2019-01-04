Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TSN Toronto reporter Kristen Shilton checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The team held an 11 a.m. practice at MasterCard Centre on Friday.

For the first time since Dec. 27, Frederik Andersen participated in an entire Maple Leafs’ practice on Friday.

But the Leafs’ starter isn’t quite ready to get back into game action as he continues recovering from a groin injury.

“It’s getting close. I think this is a good progression over the last few days,” Andersen said after the session. “Obviously went through a full practice pretty much today and I’m feeling pretty good, so definitely positive about it.”

Andersen had been skating on his own with goaltending coach Steve Briere since Monday, grinding his way up to a team workout. Still, Andersen will miss his third consecutive scheduled start when the Leafs face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Head coach Mike Babcock maintained he has no further info to share on when Andersen might get the call again.

“When he gets cleared to really practise [at full speed] then we’ll know more about what’s going on,” Babcock said. “But they haven’t told me that yet.”

The whole process has been a slow one for Andersen, starting with how he got injured in the first place.

“It was something I played through in secret a little bit – had to try to manage it,” he said of the ailment. “It wasn’t just an incident; it happened slowly. And [during] the Christmas break it didn’t really respond the way we hoped and I think we just had to shut it down. That was something we had to be smart about.”

It was after not feeling good during the Leafs’ morning skate in Columbus on Dec. 28 that Andersen knew it was time to address the problem directly. Now he’s trying to use the spell away – which could push as long as two or more weeks without a game – to refresh himself for Toronto’s stretch run.

“I think you never know. Sometimes rest can be a blessing in disguise and we’ll just see,” Andersen said. “It should be a reset. When you’re working through some pain too, you maybe don’t want to go into specific movements and that can hinder your game and make your game a little bit slower. It’s important to be taking care of that stuff right away.”

From the moment Andersen was taken out of the Leafs’ rotation, the crease was immediately turned over to Garret Sparks. Then Sparks was quickly knocked out of commission, diagnosed with a concussion after taking a puck off his mask from William Nylander in Wednesday’s practice.

That leaves veteran Michael Hutchinson as the organization’s only available netminder with NHL experience. He’ll start his second straight game for the Leafs on Saturday.

Instability in net isn't exactly encouraging news for a Toronto team that's lost two straight, but there’s a sense inconsistent goaltending hasn’t been the only problem.

“I think Tampa had their guy [Andrei Vasilevskiy] out for [over a month] and didn’t miss a beat, and so that’s what we have to do,” Babcock said. “Our two games since Christmas, I don’t think we’ve been as good as we’re capable of being. We have to be tighter; we have to be better.”

Babcock alluded on Thursday to the idea Toronto may have to go out and acquire another goaltender if they want Kasimir Kaskisuo to get playing again in the American Hockey League.

Kaskisuo had been recalled for Toronto’s games on Dec. 29 and Jan. 3 without seeing any action, but has since been returned to the Toronto Marlies and was in Binghamton, N.Y., with them Friday.

Whether or not the Leafs bring in another netminder and let Kaskisuo remain in the AHL remains to be seen.

“Well, there’s no tree,” Babcock said. “You’d like to have a tree in your backyard and you just pick ‘em off, but there’s none of that. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Hutchinson decided not to look at his cell phone before he played his first game for the Leafs on Thursday.

Instead, the Barrie, Ont., native waited until after his 30-save performance in Toronto’s 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild was over and found many pleasant surprises.

“I’ve changed numbers quite a bit over the years, so it was neat for some people that you played with throughout your junior career track you down and congratulate you,” Hutchinson said. “It was cool to connect with a bunch of guys I hadn’t talked to in a while.”

Even cooler for the veteran is the chance to start another game for Toronto on Saturday, this time with a little more notice.

“It’s weird how your mind works and plays games with you, so I was nervous [Thursday] going into pregame,” he admitted. “But once you get your first shot on net, everything goes away and you just focus on hockey.”

That’s a feeling Hutchinson hopes to carry forward with him however long the Leafs need him to carry the load. Prior to Thursday afternoon, Hutchinson hadn’t appeared in the NHL since Oct. 23 for the Florida Panthers, where he was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots.

It has been even longer since he’s won a start, going back to Feb. 24, 2018 with the Winnipeg Jets.

“Hockey is unpredictable all the time and you never know what situation you’re going into,” Hutchinson said. “That’s why you have routines and there are things you go through…I tried to focus on my routine as much as possible and let all other outside things out of my control not get in the way.”

Like the fact the Panthers traded him to the Leafs, swapping a fifth-round pick in 2020 for the goalie in late December. Despite his poor numbers in Florida this season (4.17 goals-against average, .839 save percentage in four appearances), Hutchinson was confident those stats would improve.

Now he’ll have to try and jump-start his career in Toronto instead.

“As a goalie, the game is easier the more you play and the more you get comfortable with what the team is doing in front of you,” he said. “You have to approach [this] like a pre-season game, where I didn’t know too much about [the guys] so I just had to focus on trying to stop the initial stop and control my rebounds as much as possible and make it easier on everyone.”

“It was getting a little heavy, so it was nice to get it off for sure.”

That’s how William Nylander described the relief that came with scoring his first goal of the season on Thursday and getting that pesky, ever-present monkey off his back.

It had been 12 games since Nylander returned to the Leafs’ lineup and all he had to show for it on the scoresheet was a pair of assists from Toronto’s game on Dec. 11. The puck finally going in against Minnesota was validation for Nylander after a difficult month on the ice.

“I was happy the chances were coming; if they hadn’t I would have been more mad,” he said. “So that’s positive [one went in] and I can build off of last night.”

Nylander’s teammates had been rallying around him since day one, and none were surprised his work finally paid off.

“He’s been playing well; it was just a matter of time,” said Morgan Rielly. “I’m sure he’s planning on getting on a roll.”

Given the Leafs only face the Canucks twice a year, once at home, it was disappointing for many hockey lovers when news broke that Elias Pettersson won’t be suiting up in Toronto.

The early favourite for this year's Calder Trophy has already notched 42 points in 38 games with Vancouver, but will miss Saturday's outing after getting tangled up with Montreal Canadiens rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi and suffering a knee injury on Thursday.

Pettersson has had the Leafs' attention for some time.

“He’s smarter than everybody else so he can stand still and create space,” Babcock said. “I saw him quite a bit in junior. Our guys were real interested in him, so we focused on him. You can say lots of things about him – doesn’t look like he’s that strong – but he just has the puck all the time so everyone keeps backing off and he has space so he can shoot it…dominant, dominant, dominant player.”

Maple Leafs lines at practice:

Brown-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen

Lindholm-Gauthier-Moore

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Hutchinson

Alex Fotinos (York University goalie)