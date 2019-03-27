Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PHILADELPHIA — Six games remain before the moment of truth for Frederik Andersen and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

That leaves precious few opportunities for Andersen to get himself right, both physically and mentally, after his once Vezina Trophy-quality season sputtered down the stretch.

“The biggest thing is you’ve got to feel good,” coach Mike Babcock said of Andersen on Wednesday. “Any athlete that can pretend they’re playing well when they’re not feeling good, it’s just not possible.”

Andersen is not pretending. The truth is, Andersen admitted this isn’t the best he's felt heading into the playoffs.

“I think I’ve played more games and felt better [in the past],” Andersen said. “I think that this year, I’ve been banged up a little bit at times, and obviously with the time missed it’s been different. I don’t really want to compare too much how I felt. Right now, the focus is on trying to feel good going into the playoffs.”

Andersen will start against the Flyers on Wednesday, but the only detail Babcock divulged about his netminder’s workload was that he won’t be playing more than four games.

“We talked about that yesterday, we talked about our plan,” Babcock said. “Fred’s not 12. He’s a man. So we went through it with him. What do you want? What do you need? What are we going to do to help you?”

But there is no magic number for Andersen.

“I don’t have a number for you,” he said. “I think it’s just a matter of trying to approach it like a preseason and get ready. I don’t really care what the exact number is. That’s a waste of time.”

A look at the numbers would suggest that Andersen hasn’t been the same since returning on Jan. 14 from a groin injury that kept him out of action for eight games.

He admitted then that the injury would be something he might have to deal with for the rest of the season.

In the 30 games before the injury, Andersen was 20-9-1 with a .923 save percentage and last year’s fourth-place finisher in Vezina voting seemed destined to be a finalist this spring.

In the 26 games since Jan. 14, Andersen is 15-6-4 with a .910 save percentage. He has struggled mightily in the month of March, posting an .887 mark and getting pulled twice in 10 appearances.

When asked specifically if he has any concerns now about his health, Andersen replied: “No.”

Andersen has allowed four or more goals in four of his last six starts, including six against these Flyers in a win just 12 days ago and five against the Panthers on Monday night.

“The biggest thing is you want to walk into the playoffs with swagger, feeling real good about yourself,” Babcock said. “So there’s two parts to that: what the team can do to help him, but it’s also what [he’s] got to do. As a goalie, you’ve got to be feeling good. You’ve got to be at the top of your game, finding the game. That’s working with your goalie coach, taking the right amount of time off, get in a rhythm, feeling good.”

In front of Andersen, Connor Brown said Wednesday that the Leafs know tightening up defensively is the top priority.

“It’s important to not try to score our way out of it,” Brown said. “These games will be a good test to play the right way.”

These games, Andersen said, are “as close to preseason” as you can get. But it’s clear they have meaning to him – and the Leafs – as he searches to get body and soul right.

“You’re trying to get your swagger and get your confidence and feeling good about yourself going into the playoffs,” Andersen said. “That’s the main thing for everyone in this room.”

