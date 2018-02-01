Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher said Wednesday he'll likely be "flipping back and forth" between goaltenders until one can separate from the other.

Mike Condon will make his 15th start of the season on Thursday night as the Senators try to snap their six-game losing streak against the Anaheim Ducks.

Condon has a 3-7-4 record this season with an .899 save percentage, while Craig Anderson, who has held the team's starting role, is 12-7-5 with a .903 save percentage.

"Right now we're giving a lot to both so they don't have to wait a long time before they get their game," Boucher said. "They continue getting their games at the level they can be at, and lately, we've seen some good portions of games where they look good.

"So we want to make sure both of them get the chance to get back in the games fast enough to continue growing."

Anderson, 36, is in the midst of his worst season since 2005-06, which he spent with the Blackhawks. His 3.17 goals against average is fifth worst in the NHL, while Condon owns the third-worst mark at 3.43.