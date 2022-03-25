ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Joey Anderson scored in the shootout and the Toronto Marlies beat the Rochester Americans 3-2 in American Hockey League play on Friday.

Sam Malone opened the scoring for the Americans (30-22-4) with a power-play marker 10:09 into the game. He added Rochester's other goal 9:24 into the second frame.

Alex Steeves and Bobby McMann had goals for the Marlies (30-23-7) in regulation, and Anderson clinched the victory after both sides failed to score in overtime.

Toronto's Michael Hutchinson made 28 saves, then stopped all three skaters he faced in the shootout.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28-of-30 shots for Rochester, who saw a two-game win streak halted.

The Americans went 1 for 4 on the man advantage while the Marlies couldn't find the back of the net on four power plays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.