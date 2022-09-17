1h ago
United, Union finish in draw
Andre Blake had five saves and the Philadelphia Union played Atlanta United to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.
The Canadian Press
Both teams play again on Oct. 1. Philadelphia (18-4-10) visits Charlotte FC while Atlanta (10-12-10) plays at the New England Revolution.
___
