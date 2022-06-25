Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky hasn't played since Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final due to an upper-body injury, but remains a 'possibility' to play in Sunday's Game 6 in Tampa Bay, head coach Jared Bednar told the media on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has scored three goals and five assists over 12 games for the Avs during their playoff run, highlighted by the overtime winner in Game 1 of their championship series against the Lightning.

Burakovsky netted a career-high 22 goals and 39 assists over 80 regular season games, his third campaign in Denver.

The Austria native was selected 23rd overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2013 NHL Draft and played five seasons there before joining the Avalanche via a trade before the 2019-20 season. He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

The Avs lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 after falling to the Lightning at home in Game 5 on Friday night.