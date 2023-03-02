As a man known for his speed, Andre De Grasse has moved quickly to once again partner up with Kids Help Phone.

The six-time Olympic medalist is serving as honourary co-chair, along with Bell Canada president and CEO Mirko Bibic, of the Feel Out Loud campaign, the largest movement supporting youth mental health in Canadian history. As part of the $300 million campaign, Bell Media is contributing $15 million focused on immediate and evolving access to Kids Help Phone’s services.

“When I [first] got involved with Kids Help Phone back in 2020, it just felt like the right thing to do and now they’ve asked me to be an honourary co-chair, so I’m humbled, grateful and honoured to be a part of that,” De Grasse said. “Everything they’re doing with this new campaign is going to be good for the culture, good for the kids…I love what they’re doing, and I’ve heard all these good things they’ve done for kids who’ve been struggling with their mental health. So for me it was just a no-brainer…I want to continue to unlock hope and potential in kids.”

The 28-year-old Toronto native says the mental aspect of what he does on the track is just as crucial as the physical part, so having the proper support system in place is key to succeeding.

“That’s 90 per cent of the battle, just getting up, going to training and trying to get better every single day,” De Grasse said. “Of course, some days you’re like ‘Oh, I don’t want to. I don’t feel like running,’ or doing the work, but you have to continue to be determined and persevere and keep going at it and keep going through it. Definitely, that’s always a battle, but it’s good to have a support system that keeps pushing you the whole way like my coaches, therapists, and my teammates. When you line up with them, it kinda pumps you up and keeps you going because everyone has the same or similar goals. You want to be one of the best in the world, so it’s good to have those people around you to support you on the mental side because you know physically you have it. You know you’re fast, you know you can do it, but it’s always just telling yourself there’s more to it and you have to continue to keep challenging yourself to keep going.”

Last year was a transitional one for De Grasse. After a season largely hampered by a lingering foot injury, De Grasse relocated to Orlando to work under Irish coach John Coghlan late in 2022. De Grasse says he’s feeling good as he gears up to get his 2023 campaign going.

“Physically, I feel good,” De Grasse said. “It’s a new year. Of course, having injuries and having COVID last year, it wasn’t the best, it wasn’t the greatest, but now I move on to focus on this year and figure out ways to get better. All off-season, I was doing rehab and trying to get back healthy. So now I’m starting to feel like my old self again and I’m ready to open up my season soon.”

De Grasse acknowledges that any time you begin working with a new coach, there is an adjustment process as both coach and sprinter suss out each other’s preferences and tendencies.

“You’re used to the normal, comfortable circumstances with your previous team, so now everything is like brand new again and you’re trying to learn each other and figure out each other and trying to be on one accord together…it’s only been a few months, but it’s definitely going in the right direction,” De Grasse said. “Now I just have to continue to build on that and have open communication with him to figure out what’s best and how to accomplish my goals.”

While his season has yet to be fully mapped out ahead of the worlds set for late August in Budapest, De Grasse says he intends to get started with some relays before focusing on his individual races and entering Diamond League events.

Asked if he feels that track and field can feel overlooked in non-Olympic years, De Grasse points to the efforts being made to raise the profile of the sport.

“Normally, we have the world championships every two years, and we have the Olympics every four years, so they’re trying to make it more exciting and make it more appealing to people who are watching every single year and not just every four years,” De Grasse said. “So, we’ll have a world championship this year and we’ll have an Olympics next year and another world championship in 2025. So, they’re trying to build awareness and keep the sport growing and trying to figure out the best ways to keep the [competitive] season going so that people aren’t just paying attention to the Olympics and they’re watching the world championships, as well. Even last year, there was the Commonwealth Games, there was a Pan-American Games. They’re trying to have more events throughout the year so that people can watch the sport more.”

In recent weeks, De Grasse has publicly supported Canada’s women’s soccer team in its ongoing dispute against Canada Soccer over funding, gender inequality and a lack of transparency with only months to go ahead of this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. De Grasse says he wants to see the team get provided with what they’ve merited.

“I know about all of the great things the soccer team has done,” De Grasse said. “I was there when they won the Olympic gold on the same night as me, so they’re incredible and amazing at what they do and I’m just hoping they get [the] kind of respect that they deserve…hopefully, they can resolve that and get them to where they want to be going into the World Cup because they’re definitely a big threat this year going into the World Cup.”

As the CanWNT attempts to make Canadian history with a World Cup win, De Grasse is eying some Canadian history of his own as he gets closer to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Looking to build off of a bronze-medal finish in the 100-metres in Tokyo, De Grasse has a particular number in his sights.

“One of my goals is to break the Canadian record of 9:84 held by Donovan [Bailey] and Bruny [Surin],” De Grasse said. “We always talk about that, that I’m trying to break their record, so that’s definitely one of my goals going into this year. Hopefully, I can hit that, so that by the time I get to Paris, I’ll be ready because I know around that time is what it’s going to take to probably win a gold medal. That’s definitely on my radar and something that I hope to achieve and get before the end of my career.”