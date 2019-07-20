De Grasse's season-best performance comes up short in Diamond League

LONDON — Canada's Andre De Grasse ran the 100-metre dash in a season-best 9.99 seconds but still finished fifth at the Diamond League event in London, England.

South Africa's Akani Simbine (9.95) earned his first Diamond League win of the season, holding off Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes (9.97).

Jamaica's Yohan Blake was third in 9.97, ahead of Japan’s Yuki Koiek (9.98) and De Grasse (9.99).

Rounding out the sprints, Jamaican champion Shericka Jackson held off compatriot Stephanie Ann McPherson to take the women's 400 metres, 50.69 to 50.74, to take her first Diamond League win of the season. Britain's Laviai Nielsen clocked a 50.83 personal best to finish third.