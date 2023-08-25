BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the World Athletics after reigning Olympic champion Andre De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final.

De Grasse, who had reached the podium at every Olympics and world championships he competed in heading into Budapest, finished with a time of 20.14 seconds.

Noah Lyles of the United States was first in 19.52 seconds, followed by fellow American Erriyon Knighton (19.75) and Letslie Tebogo of Botswana (19.81).

Earlier, Canada's 4x100 relay team, minus De Grasse, failed to advance out of the heats and will not defend the title it won in 2022.

The Canadian team, consisting of Toronto’s Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney, Jerome Blake of Kelowna, B.C., and Bolade Ajomale of Richmond Hill, Ont., finished sixth in the second heat and 10th overall with a time of 38.25 seconds.

The top three teams from the two heats and the next two fastest teams qualified for Saturday’s final.

De Grasse was absent due to the 200 metres final taking place later the same evening.

De Grasse, Brown, Blake and Rodney set a Canadian record with a time of 37.48 seconds en route to topping the podium at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.

The same four sprinters had collected bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics a year before, a medal that was upgraded to silver in May 2022 due to a doping violation by British team member CJ Ujah.

Things are looking more promising in decathlon, where 2022 world silver medallist Pierce LePage and reigning Olympic champion Damian Warner were second and third, respectively, after the first five events.

The final five decathlon events are scheduled for Saturday.

Toronto’s Jazz Shukla didn’t qualify for the women’s 800-metres final, coming seventh in her semifinal heat with a personal best of two minutes 0.23 seconds.

Canada hasn't managed to win a medal on the track at this year’s world championships.

Meanwhile, it has been baking in Budapest, with temperatures pushing 34 Celsius and humidity levels that make it feel hotter, all of which could be a glimpse of things to come at next year's Paris Olympics and beyond.

Athletes are dealing with weather conditions in unique ways to get them swiftly across the finish line. Some have worn ice vests before races and in training. Others have prepared by logging time in saunas to help acclimate to sweltering conditions. Still others are gulping slushies to cool their inner core. Or just using ice bags.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2023.

— With files from The Associated Press