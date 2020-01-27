Hockey Canada announced Monday that André Tourigny will be Canada's head coach for the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Tourigny, who is also head coach and Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Ottawa 67's, helped lead Canada to a gold medal and two silver medals at the World Juniors as an assistant coach.

The Nicolet, Quebec native began his coaching career in 1998 as an assistant for the Shawinigan Cataractes and later joined the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in 2002, where he spent more than a decade as head coach and general manager.

In 2005-2006, he was the recipient of the QMJHL Ron Lapointe Coach of the Year Award, and in 2007-2008 he coached the Huskies to a league-best 47-20-2-1 record.

He also spent the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 seasons as the defensive coach for the Colorado Avalanche before going to the Ottawa Senators as an assistant coach. He then worked the 2016-2017 season as head coach of the Halifax Mooseheads before going to the 67's.