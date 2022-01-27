OTTAWA — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes trailed in the third and were able to force overtime after Nino Niederreiter scored with just over three minutes remaining.

The Senators had a couple solid chances in overtime, but were unable to beat goalie Frederik Andersen.

Nino Niederreiter and Derek Stepan scored in regulation for Carolina (29-9-2). Andersen faced 39 shots for the Hurricanes.

Alex Formenton and Nick Paul scored for the Senators (13-20-4). Matt Murray made 27 saves.

The Senators had a 49-second power play in overtime after Tim Stutzle drew a hooking penalty. But Ottawa couldn't take advantage.

Already without Drake Batherson (ankle) for the next couple months, the Senators could now also be without their top centre. Late in the first period Josh Norris went hard into the boards and took his time before getting up and was then unable to return.

With the game tied 1-1 Formenton scored the go-ahead goal for the Senators early in the third. He tipped a Victor Mete shot in for his ninth of the season.

Formenton now has 11 points in his last 10 games (four goals, seven assists).

The Hurricanes opened the scoring two minutes into the second as Stepan tipped a shot in front to beat Murray. But two minutes later the Senators tied the game.

Paul put what looked like a harmless shot on goal, but it hit Tony D’Angelo on the way and fooled Andersen.

The Senators were outshot 15-7 in the first, but managed to escape unscathed on the scoreboard.

Notes: The Senators announced Batherson will likely miss a couple months, if not more after suffering a high ankle sprain Tuesday against Buffalo . . . Ottawa signed defenceman Nick Holden to a one-year $1.3-million contract extension Thursday. He could have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2022.