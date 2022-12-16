Benintendi in agreement with White Sox on five-year deal

Andrew Benintendi has agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Benintendi, 28, played 126 games split between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees last season. He hit to a .304 batting average with five home runs and 51 runs batted in.

Acquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline in July, the 2022 All-Star was a heavily-sought trade chip, and was rumoured to draw heavy interest from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox with the seventh overall selection of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft, he debuted for Boston in the 2016 season.

The Royals acquired Benintendi in February of 2021 in exchange for Franchy Cordero, Luis De La Rosa and Grant Gambrell.

In 745 career games, the Cincinnati, OH native has hit .279 with 73 HR and 384 RBI. He has one Gold Glove award for his defensive play in left field, and he won the 2018 World Series with the Red Sox.