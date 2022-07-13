Did the Panthers make the right decision replacing Brunette with Maurice?

Former Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette appears set to join the New Jersey Devils.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Brunette is "tracking toward" joining the Devils as an associate coach. He adds that the Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers were among the teams to also express interest in the 2022 Jack Adams finalist.

The coaching carousel has slowed, but Andrew Brunette is tracking toward joining the New Jersey Devils as an associate coach. Winnipeg, Vancouver and Philly among the other clubs to express interest. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Brunette took over behind the bench with the Panthers early last season following the resignation of Joel Quenneville, who had to step down after the revelation of how the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled abuse allegations brought by a player during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs. Quenneville coached Chicago at that time.

Under Brunette, Florida won the Presidents' Trophy this season and reached the second round of the playoffs, winning a postseason series for the first time since 1996. Brunette was a coach of the year finalist in his first head-coaching stint at the NHL level, finishing as runner-up to Calgary’s Darryl Sutter for the Jack Adams Award.

The Panthers hired Paul Maurice to be their new head coach last month.