LAVAL, Que. — C.J. Smith recorded a goal and two assists, while Andrew Hammond posted a 27-save shutout as the Rochester Americans blanketed the Laval Rocket 5-0 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Zach Redmond and John Gilmore each finished with a goal and an assist for Rochester (18-4-4).

Brandon Hickey and Jean-Sebastien Dea were the other goal scorers for the Americans.

Cayden Primeau stopped 27-of-32 shots for Laval (15-12-3), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

The game was Primeau's first start with the Rocket since being reassigned by the Canadiens earlier in the day.

Laval failed to convert on three power-play opportunities, while Rochester went 3 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.