The Montreal Canadiens have traded goaltender Andrew Hammond to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Nate Schnarr.

The 34-year-old was dealt from the Minnesota Wild to the Canadiens for winger Brandon Baddock in February.

He is 3-0-0 in four games with a goals-against average of 2.40 and a save percentage of .920.

Hammond has also spent time with the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators during his seven-year NHL career.