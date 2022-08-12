Kelly makes nice second effort to get in for an Argos TD

Toronto Argonauts running back Andrew Harris left Friday night's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with an upper-body injury and will not return, the team announced.

The veteran rusher dealt with shoulder issues in last week's game against the Ticats and TSN's Matthew Scianitti notes he appeared to be favouring the injury early in Friday's game.

Harris had three carries for 19 yards before departing.

The Winnipeg native has carried the ball 111 times for 471 yards and zero touchdowns in eight games so far this year heading into Friday's matchup. This is his first season in the Double Blue since joining the team as a free agent this past off-season.

The 35-year-old is in the midst of his 12th CFL season.