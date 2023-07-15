ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney rebounded from his worst start of the season, slumping Marcus Semien had his first multihit game in two weeks and the Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 Saturday,

Heaney (6-6) allowed six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four. Against Washington last Sunday, the 31-year-old left-hander allowed eight runs, matching a career high. He had been on the paternity list after his wife delivered twin daughters.

Grant Anderson relieved with runners at the corners and got Tyler Freeman to ground into a double play. Closer Will Smith got five outs in the seventh and eighth innings, and Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a one-hit ninth in his first save situation since he was acquired from Kansas City on June 30.

Cleveland had eight hits and stranded eight. The Guardians had runners in every inning but were shut out for the ninth time this season. Texas has pitched seven shutouts.

Semien, who entered in a 3-for-36 slide, singled in the first, advanced on Corey Seager's double and scored on a groundout by Adolis García, who leads the major leagues with 79 RBIs.

Semien had a second-inning sacrifice fly on a foulout 215 feet down the right-field line following singles by Jonah Heim and Travis Jankowski.

Texas, which leads the major leagues with a .275 average, had five hits.

Gavin Williams (1-2) allowed both runs, four hits and four walks over five innings in his fifth big league start since his recall from Triple-A Columbus on June 20. He threw 52 pitches in the first two innings and 92 overall.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (forearm irritation) was placed on the 15-day injured list, a move retroactive to Wedneaday, and has a scheduled consultation with Texas team physician Dr. Keith Meister on Sunday. RHP Michael Kelly was recalled from Columbus and struck out two in a hitless sixth inning.

Rangers: RHP Josh Sborz (biceps tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day injured list. LHP John King was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

UP NEXT

Rookie RHP Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.34 ERA), in the starting rotation since his recall from Triple-A Columbus in late April, starts Sunday for Cleveland. He is 3-0 in his last four starts. Rangers LHP Martín Pérez (7-3, 4.81) will be working on 12 days’ rest since allowing six runs, including three homers, in 1 1/3 innings on July 3 vs. Houston. It was his shortest start since August 2021 with Boston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports